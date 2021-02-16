MP Woman Humiliated, Forced to Carry Husband’s Kin on Shoulders
According to the police, a case has been registered and four accused have been arrested.
In a horrific and shocking incident, a tribal woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district was made to carry one of her husband’s family members on her shoulders and walk for three kilometres, NDTV reported.
In a widely shared video of the incident, the visuals show the woman labouring on with villagers marching behind her, wielding sticks and cricket bats. Many can be seen grinning and enjoying her humiliation. Some hit her with the sticks and bats when she slows down.
The incident took place between the Sagai and Bans Khedi villages of Guna district, Bhopal, NDTV reported.
In her complaint, the woman said that she had separated from her husband with mutual consent, and was in a relationship with another man.
However, last week, the family members of her ex-husband and people from his family’s village abducted her, after which this humiliating incident was reported.
This is not the first time such a horrific incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh. In July 2020, a woman accused of having an affair was similarly humiliated.
As a consequence, seven villagers, including the husband, were charged by police.
(With inputs from NDTV)
