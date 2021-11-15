MP Police Questioning Amazon India Executives Over Marijuana Smuggling
Amazon India's local executives in Madhya Pradesh, India, have been summoned by the state police for the investigative purposes regarding a case where the company was allegedly used to smuggle marijuana, Reuters reported on Monday, 15 November.
The state police had arrested two men in Madhya Pradesh with 20 kg of marijuana and interrogation revealed that Amazon's India website was being used for inter state deliveries.
Dry stevia leaves, which function as a natural food sweetener were used as a disguise to hide the marijuana.
1,000 kilograms of marijuana sales so far have happened using similar strategies, worth $148,000, according to the police statement.
Amazon executives who have been summoned have been asked to explain how any of this was made possible.
An Amazon spokesperson said its own investigation regarding non-compliance by a seller had begun.
“We do not allow the listing and sale of products which are prohibited under law to be sold in India,” the statement added.
(With inputs from Reuters)
