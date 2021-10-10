MP: Muslim Family Alleges Right-Wing Mob Beat Them and Asked To Vacate Home
As per reports, the Geyasuddins, who are blacksmiths by profession, had moved to Kampel two years ago.
A Muslim family living at Kampel grampanchayat, near Indore in Madhya Pradesh alleged that they were beaten up by a mob of more than 100-150 people on Saturday night, 9 October.
The family of seven alleged that people who claimed to be members of right-wing groups threatened and asked them to vacate their house.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Shahrukh Geyasuddin, whose 46-year old father Farukh Geyasuddin was allegedly beaten up by the mob, said that the men “barged in and began beating us up using the rods that were lying nearby."
Shahrukh also said that the men had visited them last month and asked them to vacate their home.
“When the same men had come last month and asked us to leave, they knew that we were about to purchase a plot near our house. They did not like it and told us ‘we will get more of our kind to come and settle here’. As we lived on rent, we had to purchase a plot of land near our house but after their threats, we cancelled the land deal and did not purchase the plot,” the report quoted Shahrukh as saying.
A video that has surfaced online purportedly shows Shahrukh’s sister Fauziya alleging that the men grabbed her by the hand as she was recording the incident.
In the video she is heard saying, "The men cursed us and asked why we haven't vacated the house yet. They threw stones at my uncle's head and hurt him. My father who is a sugar (diabetic) patient was also beaten up with metallic rods. And, as I was recording a video of the incident, they grabbed me and my phone fell out of my hands."
However, the police initially denied a communal angle in this incident. Instead, they claimed that this was related to personal enmity. As per reports, Sub-inspector Vishwajeet Tomar said that the Geyasuddins had taken money to repair a trolley. But they neither delivered the work nor returned the money which led to clashes.
The police also denied any knowledge of the mob threatening the family earlier.
Based on the complaint filed by the family, Khudel police have registered a First Information Report against nine people under sections 323 (for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50), 147 (Punishment for rioting) and 148 (Rioting armed with deadly weapons) of the IPC.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
