MP Junior Doctors Meet Govt, Terminate Their Week-Long Strike

After a week-long strike, 3,000 junior doctors from Madhya Pradesh terminated their protest on Monday, 7 June, after meeting the state Medical Education Minister, Vishwas Sarang.

A delegation of MP Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) met Sarang in a bid to receive a written order from the state government, ensuring that their demands would be met.

Junior doctors working in the six government medical colleges of MP had demanded a hike in stipend and free treatment for them and their families if they contract coronavirus.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Sarang said, "They have ended their strike unconditionally.”

The president of the MP Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) reiterated this saying, "We have ended our protest after meeting Sarangji.”

On Sunday, 6 June, the minister had said that the government has agreed to give the doctors a hike of 17 percent in their stipend.