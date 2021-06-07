MP Junior Doctors Meet Govt, Terminate Their Week-Long Strike
A delegation of MP Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) met the state Medical Education Minister.
After a week-long strike, 3,000 junior doctors from Madhya Pradesh terminated their protest on Monday, 7 June, after meeting the state Medical Education Minister, Vishwas Sarang.
A delegation of MP Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) met Sarang in a bid to receive a written order from the state government, ensuring that their demands would be met.
Junior doctors working in the six government medical colleges of MP had demanded a hike in stipend and free treatment for them and their families if they contract coronavirus.
Speaking to news agency PTI, Sarang said, "They have ended their strike unconditionally.”
The president of the MP Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) reiterated this saying, "We have ended our protest after meeting Sarangji.”
On Sunday, 6 June, the minister had said that the government has agreed to give the doctors a hike of 17 percent in their stipend.
The development comes ahead of the MP High Court’s hearing over a plea regarding the strike.
‘Illegal’: MP HC Slams Strike
On Thursday, 3 June, the MP High Court’s Jabalpur bench had directed the junior doctors to resume their duties within 24 hours and termed the ongoing protest 'illegal'.
The doctors had been on strike since Monday, 31 May,
After the comment, junior doctors from six medical colleges, namely, GMC Bhopal, MGM Indore, NSCBMC Jabalpur, BMC Sagar, SSMC Rewa, and GRMC Gwalior had resigned from their posts in protest.
They had demanded that beds for junior doctors serving COVID-19 patients should be reserved in separate areas in the event that they contract the virus, Meena said, PTI reported.
On an earlier occasion, the junior doctors went on a strike on 6 May, but resumed their duties after a few hours, once the state government assured them that their demands would be fulfilled.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.