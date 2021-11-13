ADVERTISEMENT

MP Journalist Thrashed by Locals, 3 Accused Arrested

Some locals — allegedly engaged in gambling — thrashed the journalist.

Vishnukant Tiwari
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An electronic media journalist in Madhya Pradesh’s Siswat was thrashed by locals in the intervening night of Friday, 12 November and Saturday, 13 November.</p></div>
i

An electronic media journalist in Madhya Pradesh’s Siswat was thrashed by locals on the intervening night of Friday, 12 November and Saturday, 13 November.

Nishant Rajput had gone to cover a cultural programme. However, as it turned out, on the pretext of cultural programme, bar dancers had allegedly been called in for a dance show and gambling was underway.

MORE DETAILS

Some locals — allegedly engaged in gambling — thrashed the journalist, following which he had to be admitted in the district hospital, where he was given stitches.

An FIR has been registered in the case and all three accused, Anand Dongre, Kanhaiya Dongre and Golu Kandiya, have been arrested.

Also Read

Journalist ‘Thrashed’ at Behest of BJP MLA, SDM; Counter FIR Filed

Journalist ‘Thrashed’ at Behest of BJP MLA, SDM; Counter FIR Filed
ADVERTISEMENT

WHAT IS THE POLICE SAYING?

Kumar Prateek, Superintendent of Police Seoni has confirmed the arrests and said that interrogation is underway.

“Prima facie (it) doesn't look like any organised attack. There was probably some scuffle and the three arrested were drunk. They attacked the reporter after some tussle between them".
Kumar Prateek, SP Seoni

"We have cornered almost all major groups involved in the gambling in the district and this doesn't look like any organised gambling session,” the SP added.

Also Read

'Sheer Misuse of UAPA': Journalists, Lawyers Slam Tripura Police's Cases on Them

'Sheer Misuse of UAPA': Journalists, Lawyers Slam Tripura Police's Cases on Them

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT