MP Govt Plane Carrying Remdesivir Stock Crash-Lands in Gwalior
A senior official, as per PTI, informed that the incident will be probed by aviation experts.
A Madhya Pradesh plane carrying a stock of anti-viral drug Remdesivir crash-landed at a Gwalior airport, following a technical snag. A senior official, as per PTI, also stated that the incident will be probed by aviation experts.
It occurred at 8:30 pm on Thursday, 6 May. Consequentially, the pilot and the co-pilot suffered minor injuries. The boxes of Remdesivir injections are also reported to be safe.
PTI quoted Gwalior collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh as saying:
“The plane had skidded off the runway at the airport during landing. Aviation experts will probe the incident.”
Indian Air Force's Central Command spokesman Shantanu Singh informed PTI that the pilot, co-pilot, and a crew member were given first-aid and handed over to the local administration for further medical treatment along with the boxes of Remdesivir.
"Its main pilot S Majid, co-pilot Shivshankar Jaiswal and naib tehsildar Dilip Dwivedi suffered injuries in the incident and they are being treated at a hospital in Gwalior," he said.
He also informed that the boxes of Remdesivir injections are safe.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, on Thursday evening itself, an air ambulance made an emergency belly landing at the Mumbai airport after it lost a wheel during take-off from Nagpur.
