MP Govt Formation: SC Says Guv Was Right in Ordering Floor Test
Hearing the Madhya Pradesh government formation case on Monday, 13 April, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said the governor was right in ordering the floor test and that it was necessary as the government had lost the majority.
“In the facts of this case, the governor was right in ordering a floor test. We have not accepted Dr Singhvi’s argument that the governor cannot pass an order. Governor is not taking any decision by himself. Governor is calling a floor test,” the Supreme Court said, as quoted by LiveLaw.
The crisis in the state was precipitated by Jyotiraditya Scindia's shift to the BJP along with 22 rebel MLAs.
The Supreme Court on 19 March had directed the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati to convene a special session the day after for conducting the floor test which must conclude by 5 pm.
The bench, also comprising Justice Hemant Gupta, had directed the police chiefs of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka to provide security to the 16 rebel Congress MLAs if they choose to appear in Assembly for the trust vote.
He took oath as the chief minister on Monday at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. He was earlier elected the leader of the BJP legislative party, at a meeting held at the party office.
