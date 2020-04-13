MP Govt Formation: SC Says Guv Was Right in Ordering Floor Test

The crisis in the state was precipitated by Jyotiraditya Scindia's shift to the BJP along with 22 rebel MLAs.

The Supreme Court on 19 March had directed the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati to convene a special session the day after for conducting the floor test which must conclude by 5 pm.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hemant Gupta, had directed the police chiefs of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka to provide security to the 16 rebel Congress MLAs if they choose to appear in Assembly for the trust vote.