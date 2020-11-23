MP: Dalit Family Beaten, Home Set on Fire for Not Withdrawing Case

After two Dalit men were thrashed and their home was set ablaze in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district on Saturday, 21 November, the police have constituted at least three teams to investigate into the case.

“We have constituted teams to investigate into the matter. ASP and I also visited the village today (Nov 22) and reviewed the situation. We are working to restore harmony,” Datia SP Aman Singh Rathore told ANI.