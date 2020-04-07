MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Hints at Extending COVID-19 Lockdown
The ongoing lockdown, which is in place in view of coronavirus outbreak, might be extended in Madhya Pradesh if needed, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday, 7 April.
"We will take a decision after seeing the circumstances. Lives of people are more important. We can tolerate lockdown. We can resurrect the economy later on but won't be able to bring back lives of people," Chouhan said in a video statement.
