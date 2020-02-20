Move Over Nehru-Gandhis, BJP Govt Paints the Town Saffron

The decision, the government insists, has been taken to honour the commitment and legacy of late Defence Minister Parrikar. Parrikar was not just Defence Minister, he was also a trusted man of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So much so, he was brought from Goa to New Delhi.

Parrikar, who started as an RSS pracharak, changed the politics in the coastal state as chief minister.

An autonomous body under Ministry of Defence, IDSA was established as a registered society in New Delhi in 1965, dedicated to objective research and policy relevant studies on all aspects of defence and security.

Since its inception, IDSA has served as a forum to debate important aspects of national and international security. By associating Parrikar's name with IDSA, the government left a saffron stamp on the think tank.