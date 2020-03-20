Mothers of 2 Nirbhaya Convicts Stoic After The Execution

Surrounded by a group of people, breaking the sombre silence with their muffled sobs, two women are quiet and stoic – one is the mother of Vinay Sharma and the other of Pawan Gupta, two of the four Nirbhaya convicts hanged to death on Friday, 20 March.

Just a few kilometres from Tihar Jail where their sons were executed at 5:30 am, the women sit outside their homes in south Delhi's slum colony Ravidas Camp, waiting for the bodies of the two young men who were among the six convicts of 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case.

On Friday afternoon, as the sun lay low on the horizon, burdened as it were by the hanging earlier in the morning, the area was surrounded by police personnel, excited hangers-on and residents, resentful at yet another intrusion.