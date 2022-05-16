Mother of UP Cow Slaughter Suspect Killed During Raid, Murder FIR Against Police
Another case has also been filed by the police against about 20 villagers.
A 50-year-old woman died after sustaining a bullet injury during a police raid at the Islamnagar village of Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, 15 May. A case of murder has been registered against unknown police personnel in connection with the incident.
The incident took place at around 10:30 pm on Sunday morning, when the police had gone to the village to apprehend the woman’s son, Abdul Rehman, a suspect in a case of cow slaughter. The villagers had allegedly attacked the personnel with stones and fired gun shots, following which the police opened fire.
Roshni, the suspect's mother, was injured during the firing, and died during treatment at a hospital.
The kin of the deceased have alleged in their complaint that the police had first threatened to shoot Roshni when she questioned the police about why they were taking her son, and had later opened fire. The family members say that they are not aware for which crime the police had come to arrest their brother.
They said they had come to the village from Mumbai on Saturday for their sister’s wedding.
While an FIR has been lodged against unnamed police personnel over the charge of murder, another case has also been filed by the police against about 20 villagers, under Sections 146 (rioting) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
"Every point of this incident that happened is being investigated. Strictest action will be taken against whoever is guilty," the police has said.
