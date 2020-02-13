Kanpur: Mother Accuses Son of Rape Attempt on Minor Daughter

In a shocking incident, a woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district, has accused her son of attempting to rape her minor daughter.

The incident came to light on Wednesday, 12 February, after the woman approached the deputy inspector general (DIG) and filed a complaint of attempt to rape against her son on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the family resides in the Babupurwa police area in Kanpur, and the accused is the third of the five siblings while the girl is the fifth.

The girl's mother said in her complaint that on several occasions, her son had barged inside her daughter's room and tried to outrage her modesty. When she opposed, he threatened her with dire consequences.