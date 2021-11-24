Mother Accepts Son's Posthumous Shuarya Chakra, Breaks Down

Mother of Jammu and Kashmir Special Police Officer Bilal Ahmad Magray was overcome with grief and broke down as she received the Shaurya Chakra, the country's third-highest gallantry award for peacetime on behalf of her late son on Wednesday, 24 November.

Officer Bilal Ahmad died in line of duty amid an anti-terror operation in 2019. His valiant action had led to neutralisation of one terrorist, and evacuation of several civilians from a target house.

In the video, Sara Begum, his mother, is seen as she struggles to hold back tears while the voiceover narrates Bilal's valiant efforts. The clip shows the security personnel escorting the woman comfort her by gently patting on her back.