Mother Accepts Son's Posthumous Shuarya Chakra, Breaks Down
Officer Bilal Ahmad died in the line of duty amid an anti-terror operation in 2019.
Mother of Jammu and Kashmir Special Police Officer Bilal Ahmad Magray was overcome with grief and broke down as she received the Shaurya Chakra, the country's third-highest gallantry award for peacetime on behalf of her late son on Wednesday, 24 November.
Officer Bilal Ahmad died in line of duty amid an anti-terror operation in 2019. His valiant action had led to neutralisation of one terrorist, and evacuation of several civilians from a target house.
In the video, Sara Begum, his mother, is seen as she struggles to hold back tears while the voiceover narrates Bilal's valiant efforts. The clip shows the security personnel escorting the woman comfort her by gently patting on her back.
President Ram Nath Kovind, who presented the award to Begum, can also be seen consoling her before she walks away with the honour.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.