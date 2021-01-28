‘Most Farmers Don’t Understand Agri Laws’: Rahul Gandhi in Kerala
The opposition leader alleged that “the country would be on fire” if farmers understood the details of farm laws.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 28 January, visited his parliamentary constituency Wayanad, Kerala months ahead of the Assembly elections, voicing his criticism of the Centre’s three agriculture laws.
The senior leader alleged that most farmers did not understand the details of the laws, as “the country would be on fire” if they did.
“The truth is that most farmers do not understand the details of the Bill (the three Farm Laws), because if they did, there would be an agitation all across the country. The country would be on fire,” ANI quoted him saying.
The opposition leader also launched an attack Prime Minister’s governance, which he claimed was in favour of monopolies and big businesses.
“It is clear for everybody to see what is going on. India is being run by the PM in the interest of 2-3 big businessmen. Every single industry today has a monopoly controlled by 3-4 people,” he added.
Calling the New Education Policy “an ideological attack on India's institutional structure”, Rahul Gandhi went on to say that “you don't need any understanding if you're an RSS member...You can become Vice-Chancellor, Governor, play whatever role you want to play in the country.”
(With inputs from ANI)
