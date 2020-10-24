Pramod Mittal, Who Spent £50mn on Wedding, Is UK’s ‘Most Bankrupt’

Mittal claims to have no income.



In a statement as reported by The Times, Mittal said, “My wife is financially independent from me. We have separate bank accounts and I have very limited information regarding her income. My personal expenditure of approximately 2,000 pounds to 3,000 pounds per month is mainly met by my wife and family. The legal costs of my bankruptcy are being met by another third party.”

He claims to have assets worth £7000 of jewellery, £66,669 worth of shares and property worth £45 million in India. He has told he owes about £170 million to his 94-year-old father, £1.1m to his wife Sangeeta, £2.4m to their 30-year-old son Divyesh and another £1.1m to his brother-in-law Amit Lohia, stated the media report.

He is the same businessman who made news when he spent 50 million pounds, or about Rs 505 crore, for his daughter Srishti’s wedding with a Dutch-born investment banker, Gulraj Behl in 2013.

That was £10m more than how much his older brother Lakshmi spent on his daughter Vanisha’s wedding at the Palace of Versailles in 2004.