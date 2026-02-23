'Land Jihad' to PILs: How Hate Narratives Turn Into Legal Action Against Mosques

There have been instances where the administration either neglected to investigate before taking action or took action even after a religious site was deemed legal. Here's a breakdown of some cases:

Uttarkashi Mosque Dispute (2024)

Claim of Illegal Construction: In October 2024, organisations like the Sanyukt Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Sangh (SAN) alleged that the structure was illegally built on government land and questioned the legality of the mosque located on Bhatwadi Road. Later, protests escalated in the area.

Administrative Clarification and Records: After investigating the matter, the District Administration and the Revenue Department clarified that the mosque is 'legal,' according to the documents. The District Magistrate's report stated that the mosque was located on private land purchased in 1969 and has been registered with the Waqf Board since 1987. However, it later changed its stance and deemed the mosque structure as "disputed," reported the Times of India.

The Uttarakhand HC directed the state government and district administration to strengthen the mosque's security and take strict action against those who disrupt communal harmony.

Kushinagar's Madani Mosque 2024: In December 2024, an activist named Rambachan Singh filed a complaint on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's portal alleging illegal construction of "Asia's largest mosque" on government land in Hata Nagar, Kushinagar.