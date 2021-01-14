Suspected Spurious Liquor Deaths Rise to 24 in Morena, Probe On
The committee, that had been constituted by Madhya Pradesh CM to investigate the matter, has reached Morena.
The death toll due to consumption of spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena rose to 24 on Thursday, 14 January, a senior police official told PTI.
The committee, that had been constituted by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj SIngh Chouhan to investigate the matter, has reached Morena and has spoken to families of the deceased, ANI reported.
What Happened in Morena?
The deaths started being reported 11 January onwards and as of 13 January, twenty people had died.
On the same day, the government had transferred Morena’s collector and Superintendent of Police. B Karthikeyan has now been appointed as the new collector of Morena and Sunil Kumar Pande will be the district’s new SP, the official said.
Speaking to PTI on Tuesday, Sujania had said that their preliminary reports suggest that the deceased consumed ‘white coloured liquid’. Several others were admitted in Gwalior for treatment after falling very ill. The deceased are from Pahawali and Manpur villages.
Calling it a “sad and serious incident,” Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra added Chief Minister Chouhan’s views on the matter. The CM has expressed intolerance toward such mishaps, Mishra said.
An FIR was registered against seven accused in connection with the case and one person was arrested on 12 January, ANI reported. The government has declared a reward of Rs 10,000 each for their arrest, an official earlier said.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.