Suspected Spurious Liquor Deaths Rise to 24 in Morena, Probe On

Speaking to PTI on Tuesday, Sujania had said that their preliminary reports suggest that the deceased consumed ‘white coloured liquid’. Several others were admitted in Gwalior for treatment after falling very ill. The deceased are from Pahawali and Manpur villages.

Calling it a “sad and serious incident,” Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra added Chief Minister Chouhan’s views on the matter. The CM has expressed intolerance toward such mishaps, Mishra said.

An FIR was registered against seven accused in connection with the case and one person was arrested on 12 January, ANI reported. The government has declared a reward of Rs 10,000 each for their arrest, an official earlier said.