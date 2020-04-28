According to a recent survey done by global market research firm Ipsos on the state of the COVID-19 lockdown and its impact on the world population, 51 percent of Indians favour the reopening of the economy and businesses, irrespective of whether the novel coronavirus has been fully contained or not.On the other hand, a majority of 78 percent of urban Indians, the highest globally, are nervous about leaving their homes for work and travel.People in 14 countries were surveyed and results showed that citizens were divided over whether or not the economies should reopen. Over 28,000 people were part of the survey that was conducted between 16-18 April. ADB Approves USD 1.5 Billion Loan to India to Fight COVID-19 The survey showed that a majority of respondents in eight out of 14 countries were opposed to the economy opening, if the virus is not fully under control. This sentiment is highest in developed economies of the United Kingdom and Canada (70 percent), followed by Mexico (65 percent), Spain and Australia (61 percent) and the United States (59 percent).More respondents in countries that were especially hit hard like Russia (60 percent), China (58 percent), Italy (53 percent), India (51 percent) and Germany (50 percent) favoured the opening of businesses and trade.In 12 out of 14 countries, a majority of people surveyed expressed nervousness about leaving their homes in weeks, if businesses were allowed to function and travel resumed.This was seen to be highest in India (78 percent), Japan (77 percent), China (72 percent), the UK and Mexico (71 percent) and Brazil and Canada (68 percent).Some 37 percent of people surveyed in Russia were optimistic about leaving home, while 32 percentof people in France and Australia felt the same.COVID-19 Crisis: 62% Indians Say that Worst is Over, Shows Survey We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)