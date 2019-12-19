More Opportunities in H1-B Visas Discussed Between US & India

Pitching strongly for H-1B visa holders, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday reiterated the significant contribution made by movement of persons in a fair and non-discriminatory manner to the deepening of bilateral ties between India and the United States.

People-to-people ties have been one of the defining elements of the friendship, Jaishankar told reporters at a joint news conference with the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo along with the Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

"We take great pride in the achievements of Indians and Indian Americans in the United States and their contribution to American society, economy and polity," he said.