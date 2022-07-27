Anti-Doping Bill, Sanjay Singh Suspended: 10 Updates on Monsoon Session Day 8
From the latest bill that was passed to the continuing protests, catch the top developments here.
Both houses of the Parliament witnessed multiple adjournments and one more suspension on the eighth day of the Monsoon Session on Wednesday, 26 July.
The Lok Sabha passed the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, while the Rajya Sabha was informed that the 10 percent reservation for Agniveers in central armed police forces will not affect the 50 percent ceiling.
In between, the continuing protests and the latest bill that was passed, here are the 10 key developments that transpired in the parliament:
Lok Sabha passed the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021 by voice vote. The bill seeks to provide a statutory framework for the functioning of the National Anti-Doping Agency and the National Dope Testing Laboratory.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha for rest of the week for shouting slogans, tearing papers and throwing them toward the chair on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that 10 percent reservation to be given to Agniveers in the recruitment to posts of constables in central armed police forces will be horizontal and not affect the 50 percent ceiling kept by the Supreme Court.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha that a total of six Kashmiri Pandits were killed in Jammu and Kashmir during the years 2020, 2021 and 2022. He also informed the house that no Kashmiri Pandit has left the valley in 2022.
In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said that as many as 7,22,311 candidates were recommended by recruiting agencies for appointment in different central government departments from 2014-15 to 2021-22. Over 22.05 crore applications were received during this period.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen said that the 20 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs will hold relay protest for 50 hours in the Parliament complex.
The opposition MPs urged the government to revoke the suspension of four Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha. "On behalf of the MPs from the Opposition Parties, reassured the Government that we are willing to cooperate with them for the smooth functioning of the Parliament," said NCP MP Supriya Sule.
The government, however, replied that it is ready to withdraw the suspension if opposition members give assurance that they will not enter the well or display placards in the House. "We are ready to withdraw, but are you ready to take guarantee that they will not come inside with placards and will not come into the Well," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.
Four Congress MPs who are suspended from the lower house of the for rest of the session protested at Gate 1 of the Parliament.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), through its commercial arms, has earned 279 million dollars in foreign exchange by launching satellites for global clients.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.