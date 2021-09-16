12 Dead as Heavy Rains Lash Several Districts of Uttar Pradesh

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, on Thursday, 16 September. News agency IANS reported that around 30 districts have been witnessing incessant rainfall since Wednesday.

News agency PTI reported that 12 people were killed in various cities due to house and wall collapses in Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Jaunpur and Barabanki districts of UP due to heavy rains.

Three people were killed in Jaunpur after a wall collapsed because of the incessant rains, and two more were killed in a similar incident in Barabanki's Ramsanehi Ghat.