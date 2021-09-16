12 Dead as Heavy Rains Lash Several Districts of Uttar Pradesh
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert in parts of Uttar Pradesh because of heavy rainfall.
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, on Thursday, 16 September. News agency IANS reported that around 30 districts have been witnessing incessant rainfall since Wednesday.
News agency PTI reported that 12 people were killed in various cities due to house and wall collapses in Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Jaunpur and Barabanki districts of UP due to heavy rains.
Three people were killed in Jaunpur after a wall collapsed because of the incessant rains, and two more were killed in a similar incident in Barabanki's Ramsanehi Ghat.
Lucknow, Kanpur, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Sitapur, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Sambhal, Bijnor and Amroha, among others, have been witnessing heavy rainfall.
Heavy Flooding, Power Outage, Schools Shut
Low-lying areas in Lucknow, including the main road leading to Vidan Sabha, were waterlogged leaving many underpasses in the city submerged.
IANS reported that power outages and traffic jams were reported in parts of Lucknow because of the floods.
The state government has announced that schools and colleges will remain shut in the wake of the heavy rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecasted widespread rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and issued red alerts to the eastern part of the state.
IMD also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in various parts of west Uttar Pradesh for the next 24 hours, IANS reported.
The MeT department report stated that Lucknow recorded 115 mm of rain between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.
(With inputs from PTI, IANS and News18)
