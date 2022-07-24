Centre Calls High-Level Meeting After First Monkeypox Case Detected in Delhi
The meeting was scheduled to commence at 3 pm.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday, 24 July, held a high-level review meeting on monkeypox, a press release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
This comes after a 34-year-old man from Delhi with no history of foreign travel tested positive for monkeypox, the first case of the virus in the national capital.
In the release, the ministry said, "A 34-year-old male resident of Delhi was isolated at Lok Nayak Hospital as a suspected case of Monkeypox. A confirmation of the diagnosis has been done by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune."
"Further public health interventions like identification of the source of infection, enhanced contact tracing, testing sensitisation of private practitioners etc are being carried out. A high-level review of the situation has been planned by DGHS at 3 pm today," it added.
On Saturday, 23 July, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the global monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency of "international concern."
The global health body said that the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an "extraordinary" situation that now qualifies as a global emergency.
