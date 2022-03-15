ADVERTISEMENT
Money Laundering Case: Bombay HC Rejects Nawab Malik's Release Application
The minister had requested the Bombay High Court to release him from custody on 9 March.
i
Bombay High Court on Tuesday, 15 March refused relief to Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik, rejecting his interim release application in the money laundering case involving underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
(This will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×