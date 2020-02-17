Molested as A Minor, Woman Returns to File FIR Against Teacher

The survivor was around nine years old when the accused began molesting her. She later went to the US for higher studies when she was 12, he said.

The survivor, now studying in a college in the US, arrived here on Sunday and lodged an FIR against the accused.

After recording her statement, the Oshiwara police arrested Panchal, the official said.

The survivor in her statement alleged that the accused would molest her and speak in vulgar language during music lessons, he said.