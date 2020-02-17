Molested as A Minor, Woman Returns to File FIR Against Teacher
A 55-year-old guitar teacher from Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor student, police said on Monday, 17 February.
The survivor was around nine years old when the accused began molesting her. She later went to the US for higher studies when she was 12, he said.
The survivor, now studying in a college in the US, arrived here on Sunday and lodged an FIR against the accused.
After recording her statement, the Oshiwara police arrested Panchal, the official said.
The survivor in her statement alleged that the accused would molest her and speak in vulgar language during music lessons, he said.
“We have arrested the teacher under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (molestation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation).It is an old case of the offence that took place between 2007 and 2010, before the victim went to the US.”Dayanand Bangar, Senior Inspector, Oshiwara Police Station
The police were trying to find out if the accused molested other students also, another official said.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )