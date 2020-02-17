Molested as A Minor, Woman Returns to File FIR Against Teacher
Image used for representational purposes only.(Photo: iStock)

PTI
India

A 55-year-old guitar teacher from Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor student, police said on Monday, 17 February.

The accused, identified as Bharat Panchal alias Raju, allegedly sexually abused the survivor for three years between 2007 and 2010 at her home in suburban Andheri when he used to give her music lessons, a police official said.
The survivor was around nine years old when the accused began molesting her. She later went to the US for higher studies when she was 12, he said.

The survivor, now studying in a college in the US, arrived here on Sunday and lodged an FIR against the accused.

After recording her statement, the Oshiwara police arrested Panchal, the official said.

The survivor in her statement alleged that the accused would molest her and speak in vulgar language during music lessons, he said.

“We have arrested the teacher under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (molestation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation).It is an old case of the offence that took place between 2007 and 2010, before the victim went to the US.” 
Dayanand Bangar, Senior Inspector, Oshiwara Police Station 

The police were trying to find out if the accused molested other students also, another official said.

