Mohammad Shami, We Are All With You: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Fast bowler Mohammad Shami has been subjected to abuse on social media after the Indian team lost against Pakistan by 10 wickets on Sunday, 24 October.

After being set a target of 152, Pakistan easily won the match with 13 balls to spare.

Having conceded 43 runs in 3.5 overs at an economy rate of 11.21, Shami, like many other players in the team, had a bad day, but was subjected to comments like, "Bloody Pakistani in Team India".

Upset and angry on losing to arch-nemesis Pakistan, the so-called fans vented on Shami's social media page, blaming him for the loss, questioning his loyalty to the country.

Some users called for his retirement, while others asked him to go to Pakistan. "Sir, how much money did you receive to help your community (Muslims) win?"

Another user wrote in Hindi: "A Muslim sided with Pakistan. How much money did you receive?"