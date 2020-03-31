Modi Speaks to Emmanuel Macron Over COVID-19, Agree to Share Info

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, 30 March agreed that expert teams of the two countries would actively share information on measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus as well as about ongoing research on treatment and vaccines.

“During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed the domestic and international aspects of the crisis posed by the pandemic, and underlined the importance of global collaboration and solidarity in the present situation,” a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The French president strongly agreed with Prime Minister Modi's view that the COVID-19 crisis is a turning point in modern history, and offers the world an opportunity to forge a new human-centric concept of globalisation, it said.