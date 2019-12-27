Modi Lying About Detention Camps, Sanctioned Rs 46 Cr: Tarun Gogoi

Senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on Friday, 27 December, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "liar" for saying that there is no detention camp in the country and claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre had sanctioned Rs 46 crore for one in Assam's Goalpara district.

Gogoi said the Congress government in Assam he had headed had set up detention camps in the state as per a Gauhati High Court order.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had suggested setting up detention camps for illegal immigrants, he said.

"Modi is a liar", Gogoi said at a press conference here referring to a rally by the prime minister at the national capital in which he had said there is no detention camp in the country.