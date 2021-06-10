‘PM Modi Top Leader of Country and BJP’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Following the in-person interaction between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday, 10 June, said that PM Modi is the top leader of the country and the BJP.

His statement came as a response to a question on Modi’s popularity, which is speculated to be on the decline, as RSS reportedly looks to put state leaders at the helm of state election campaigns.

Speaking to reporters in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon, Raut said, “I don’t want to comment on this... I don’t go by the media reports. There is no official statement about this. The BJP owes its success to Narendra Modi in the last seven years and currently he is the top leader of the country and his party,” PTI quoted.