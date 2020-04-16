Mobiles, TVs to Be Sold on E-Commerce Platforms From 20 April

Mobile phones, televisions, readymade garments and stationery items will be allowed to be sold on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal during the lockdown from April 20, officials said on Thursday, 16 April.

The clarification from a senior home ministry official came a day after Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued revised guidelines for the extended lockdown period till 3 May.

Electronic items like mobile phones, TVs, refrigerators, laptops will be available on e-commerce platforms from 20 April, the official told PTI.