Mobile Technology Will Help in COVID Vaccination Drive: PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi said that mobile technology will be used for mass vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 8 December, virtually addressed the India Mobile Congress (IMC) and urged the industry for working together to make India a global hub for telecom equipment, design development and manufacturing.
PM Modi said that mobile technology will be used for mass vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is because of mobile technology that India will embark on one of the largest COVID-19 vaccination drives,” PM Modi said at the fourth Indian Mobile Congress.
PM Modi urged the young people to innovate and highlight the crucial role technology played in the handling of the pandemic.
He further said that it was because of the efforts of the industry and its innovations that the world was functional even during the pandemic, including connectivity, education and business and other operations.
“It is due to your innovation and efforts that the world was functional despite the pandemic,” added the prime minister.
PM Modi said that it is because of mobile technology that benefits worth billions of dollars were available to millions of Indians. He added that it is because of mobile technology that the government was able to help the poor and vulnerable "quickly" during the pandemic.
"It is because of mobile technology that we are seeing billions of cashless transactions which boost formalisation and transparency. It is because of mobile technology that we will enable smooth contactless interface on toll booths," the Prime Minister told the industry participants.
