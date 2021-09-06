Mob Manhandles Conversion-Accused Pastor Inside a Raipur Police Station

Several people have now been booked under sections 147 (rioting), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sections 86 (offence under intoxication), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 452 (house trespass) were also reportedly added later.



Previously, pastor Kawalsingh Paraste was allegedly beaten up in his house in Polmi village in Kabirdham district by a mob of over 100 people, following accusations of him indulging in religious conversions, according to The Indian Express.



On Monday, BJP’s youth wing has also organised a rally to protest religious conversions and ‘love jihad’ in Bilaspur.