Mob Beats Men in Jharkhand on Suspicion of Cattle Theft, 3 Held
In Dhamdhama village of Chatra district of Jharkhand, several animal traders were beaten on suspicion of cattle theft on Monday, 3 February.
Nasrullah Khan and Mo Tasleem are among the injured.
Varun Rajak, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), told The Quint, “The injured were were taken to a local hospital, after which they were shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).”
However, some locals mistook the traders for animal thieves and got into a brawl with them, according to Prabhat Khabar.
When the argument heated up, the locals thrashed three of the traders. Following which, Rajak intervened and prevented the attack from turning more violent.
Speaking to The Quint, Akhilesh B Verior, Superintendent of Police (SP), said that three men have been arrested in the case, and an FIR has also been registered.
“We are looking into the matter, and strict investigation will be done once all of the accused will be arrested,” said Verior.
(With inputs from Prabhat Khabar)
