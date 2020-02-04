Mob Beats Men in Jharkhand on Suspicion of Cattle Theft, 3 Held

In Dhamdhama village of Chatra district of Jharkhand, several animal traders were beaten on suspicion of cattle theft on Monday, 3 February.

Nasrullah Khan and Mo Tasleem are among the injured.

Varun Rajak, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), told The Quint, “The injured were were taken to a local hospital, after which they were shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).”