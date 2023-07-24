ADVERTISEMENT
Mob Attacks Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma's Office in Tura, 5 Policemen Injured

The mob is said to have attacked Sangma's office over a proposal to shift the state's winter capital to Tura.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read

Five security personnel were injured in a mob attack at the office of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in Tura on Monday, 24 July.

Sangma, who was unharmed in the attack, was holding a meeting with representatives of the Achik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK) and the Garo Hills State Movement Committee (GHSMC) to discuss their demand to declare Tura as Meghalaya's winter capital.

An unruly mob is said to have attacked the CM's office over this issue, in retaliation to which police forces fired tear gas shells.

"At least five police personnel were injured when the crowd attacked the CM's secretariat at Tura in the evening today. In the melee, police were forced to fire tear gas shells to disburse the crowd," officials told PTI.

A vehicle set ablaze by a mob in Meghalaya's Tura on Monday, 24 July. 

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

Vehicles were also torched amid the ruckus.

Meanwhile, a night curfew was declared in Tura with immediate effect. Sangma also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 for the injured personnel.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Topics:  Meghalaya   conrad sangma 

Published: 
