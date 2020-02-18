Thakur Mob Allegedly Attacks Dalits in UP Village, Injures 25

In an alleged attack by the Thakur community on Dalits, twenty-five people were injured in Mangta village in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on the night of Thursday, 13 February.

Eleven people were arrested after the violence during the 'Bhim Shobha Yatra' taken out by members of the Scheduled Caste community after the Bhim Katha, which began on 8 February.

The police has, however, called it a clash. “Both the communities entered into an altercation after a minor youth allegedly tore a poster of Dr BR Ambedkar. Both the groups also started pelting stones at each other, injuring 25 people,” Additional Superintendent of Police Anup Kumar said.