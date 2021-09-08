MK Stalin Moves Anti-CAA Resolution in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday, 8 September, moved a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, appealing for the scrapping of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The CM urged the Centre to safeguard the unity and uphold the principles of secularism as inscribed in the Constitution of India.

Advocating for the anti-CAA resolution, Stalin said in the state Assembly,