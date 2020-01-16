Mizoram’s Displaced Bru Tribals to Permanently Settle in Tripura
A tripartite agreement allowing for more than 30,000 displaced Bru tribals from Mizoram – who have been living as refugees in Tripura since 1997 – to be permanently settled in Tripura, was signed on Thursday, 16 January, PTI reported.
The agreement was signed by Bru representatives, the Centre and the Mizoram government in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the North Block in New Delhi.
“Bru refugees will get a 40 by 30 feet plot along with a fixed deposit of Rs 4 lakhs, cash assistance of Rs 5000 per month for 2 years and free ration,” ANI quoted Union Home Minister Amit Shah as saying.
The Bru tribals have been living in Tripura in different relief camps after they fled Mizoram in 1997 following ethnic clashes between Bru and Mizo communities.
An agreement signed in July 2018 for the repatriation of the Bru tribals to Mizoram did not materialise as majority of the community members had refused to return to Mizoram.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)