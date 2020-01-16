Mizoram’s Displaced Bru Tribals to Permanently Settle in Tripura

A tripartite agreement allowing for more than 30,000 displaced Bru tribals from Mizoram – who have been living as refugees in Tripura since 1997 – to be permanently settled in Tripura, was signed on Thursday, 16 January, PTI reported.

The agreement was signed by Bru representatives, the Centre and the Mizoram government in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the North Block in New Delhi.