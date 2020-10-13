‘Weaponising’ Sedition Laws to Curb Freedom, Says Former SC Judge

‘A lethal cocktail of use and misuse of law’ is being used to curb free press and speech, said former Supreme Court Judge Madan B Lokur on Tuesday. He alleged that the authorities are trying to impact the liberty of all those who dare to speak up.

Justice Lokur made these statements while delivering the 2020 BG Verghese Memorial Lecture on ‘Preserving and Protecting our Fundamental Rights – Freedom of Speech, Expression and the Right to Protest,’ organised by the Media Foundation, PTI reported.

The former top court judge alleged authorities were abusing prohibitory orders, the shutdown of the Internet and have found various ways of ‘weaponising’ the sedition laws.

Justice Lokur was among the four senior top court judges who called for the controversial 12 January 2018 press conference against the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.