Was a Mistake to Mix Politics with Religion: Maha CM Thackeray

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray said his party, Shiv Sena, made a mistake to mix religion with politics and to continue its coalition with the BJP, NDTV reported. The statement, made on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 in the Maharashtra Assembly, was in response to a comment made Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP, who mocked him for his alliance with the Congress and National Congress Party (NCP).