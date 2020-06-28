As several salons opened in Mumbai on Sunday, 28 June, after three months of coronavirus-induced lockdown as a part of further easing of curbs in Maharashtra, Mumbai Police has urged people to follow all norms of personal safety and social distancing.While mentioning that many people have been found flouting norms, thereby endangering their own health as well as that of others in their vicinity, the cops have released the following guidelines which people must adhere to as and when they step out:Coronavirus or Jobs, Yogi Adityanath’s Promises Depend on MiraclesAll movement outdoors should be restricted for essential activities only.Wearing of face masks is compulsory as people step out.Visit to markets, salons, barber shops etc shall be restricted to those within a radius of 2 km from residence only. Movement outside this radius for shopping is strictly prohibited.Outdoor movement for the purpose of physical exercise is strictly restricted to open spaces within a radius of 2 km from the place of residence.Movement beyond 2 km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies.Social distancing norms are to be followed compulsorily at all times.Strict action will be taken against all persons who violate the above norms.Shops/markets not following social distancing norms will be closed down.No movement of persons except for essential activities is allowed during night curfew between 9 pm to 5 am. Any violation of the night curfew shall be strictly penalised.All vehicles found plying away from their local area without a valid reason will be compulsorily impounded.As on 28 June, Maharashtra has over 1,59,000 confirmed coronavirus cases which include 84,245 recoveries and 7,273 deaths.Can Goa’s Tourism Industry Survive the Coronavirus Pandemic? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.