Harassed by Chief Officer: Alleges Missing Sailor Dhananjay’s Kin

On Saturday, 18 September, the Fleet Management Limited, issued a statement on the extensive search and rescue operation for the missing sailor being suspended after four days.

On the allegations of harassment by the family, the company told The Quint, “Fleet Management Limited adheres to a clear and strict code of conduct in relation to these matters. A full investigation is underway and the manager is co-operating fully with the relevant authorities in this ongoing investigation.”

The company stated they will be waiting for official investigation and believe it is “inappropriate to comment while the investigation is ongoing”.