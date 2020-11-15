Missing MP Cop Found Begging on the Footpath After 15 Years

A Madhya Pradesh policeman, who had gone missing 15 years ago, was found begging on the footpath in Gwalior by his colleagues on 10 November. The two policemen were on bypoll duty when they spotted their colleague.

He was suffering from mental derangement when Deputy Superintendents of Police Ratnesh Singh Tomar and Vijay Singh Bahadur found him trembling on the side of Jhansi Road, IANS reported.

The two policemen approached the middle-aged man, offering him their clothes and shoes.