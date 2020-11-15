Missing MP Cop Found Begging on the Footpath After 15 Years
Manish Mishra had been missing since 2005, while he was posted as an inspector in Datia.
A Madhya Pradesh policeman, who had gone missing 15 years ago, was found begging on the footpath in Gwalior by his colleagues on 10 November. The two policemen were on bypoll duty when they spotted their colleague.
He was suffering from mental derangement when Deputy Superintendents of Police Ratnesh Singh Tomar and Vijay Singh Bahadur found him trembling on the side of Jhansi Road, IANS reported.
The two policemen approached the middle-aged man, offering him their clothes and shoes.
Whilst talking to him, Singh and Tomar realised that the man in front of them was their former colleague, Manish Mishra.
Mishra had been missing since 2005 while he was posted in Datia as an inspector.
Tomar, who is now the DSP of the Gwalior crime branch, said, “All these years, nobody knew his whereabouts.”
“Mishra was a good athlete and sharp-shooter who joined the police force along with us in 1999. He began to suffer from mental issues after some years. His family got him treated, but one day he went missing,” a report in News18 quoted Tomar saying.
Tomar and Bahadur took their colleague to a social welfare organisation, where he is being taken care of and plans to stay till further arrangements are made. Mishra is also undergoing mental treatment.
(With inputs from IANS and News18)
