Missing Businessman’s Body Found in Gunny Bag
A 50-year-old businessman, who went missing on Saturday, 1 February and is suspected to have been kidnapped for ransom, was found dead with police recovering his decomposed body in a gunny bag from a room in a house in Hyderabad on Tuesday, 4 February, police said.
The man's family filed a complaint on 2 February a day after he did not return home after which a missing case was registered.
Meanwhile, the owner of the house at Jubilee Hills, who had rented out the single room, informed police on Tuesday that a foul smell was emanating from the room. A police team found a man's decomposed bodyin a gunny bag and during course of investigation identified the body to be that of the missing man.
The man seems to have been murdered on 1 February itself, the official said, adding the room tenant was absconding.
