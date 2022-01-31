4 Dead After Minor Runs Car Over People Sitting on Pavement in Telangana

Three women and a girl died when a car allegedly driven by a 16-year-old drove over labourers sitting on a pavement in Telangana’s Karimnagar district on Sunday, 30 January, police said.

The police added that the incident happened at around 6.50 am when the teenager lost control over the steering wheel while rubbing his eyes due to thick smog in the area. He then rammed into a divider and ran over the people on the pavement, new agency PTI quoted police officials as saying.

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police, V Satyanarayana, said, "A case has been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the minors travelling in the car,” news agency ANI reported.