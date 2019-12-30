Minor Fire at PM Modi’s Residential Complex ‘Under Control’
A minor fire broke out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residential compound on Monday, 30 December. It has now been brought “under control”, reported ANI.
The fire broke out around 7:25 pm and was caused by a short circuit. Nine fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
The fire however, was “not in PM’s residential or office area”, PMO tweeted.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)
