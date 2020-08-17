Minor Allegedly Raped, Burnt With Cigarettes in UP’s Gorakhpur
UP Police said two men have been arrested in the case.
Two men have been arrested in the case of the alleged rape of a minor teenage girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district. The girl’s family has said that she was raped and her body was signed with cigarette butts.
She was found unconscious by her parents on Sunday, 16 August, and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. "Two people have been arrested and were charged with appropriate sections of the IPC which also include POCSO Act and rape charges. The two accused are Arjun who hails from a nearby village while the other accused is Chotu, both have been arrested and are sent to jail," police official Vipul Srivastava said in a video statement on Twitter.
"Both accused have been arrested. The main accused is a man named Arjun who lives in a village near the incident spot. His accomplice, Chotu, has also been arrested," the official told NDTV.
A senior police official told NDTV that the police was awaiting the medical report to confirm if the marks on the girl’s body were from cigarette butts.
The incident allegedly occurred when the girl was abducted when she had gone to fetch water on Friday night. The two accused took her to a hut situated close to a pond and raped her, reports said.
The family found the girl early next morning. "My daughter told me that the accused abducted her, raped her overnight and then burnt her body using cigarette butts. My daughter is in a bad shape, " the complaint by the woman read.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.