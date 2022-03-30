Minor Allegedly Forced To Drink Alcohol Before Being Raped in MP’s Rewa

Verma added, “On Monday, Pandey brought the girl from Satna as she was upset due to some personal problem and sought help from him. Pandey took him to the room, where Tripathi and two others consumed alcohol and forced the girl to consume it. Later, all the people, including Pandey, came out of the room and locked it from outside. Tripathi raped her and later called Pandey to open the gate. Pandey tried to convince the girl not to speak... [about the assault]," Hindustan Times reported.

Verma added that Tripathi was scheduled to speak on spirituality from 1 April 1 in Satna.

After the incident, the girl, along with her family, reached the police station to register a First Information Report (FIR) on 29 March.

Police have booked the accused under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (hurt by poison), and 376 D (gang rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).