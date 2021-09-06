14-Year-Old Abducted, Gangraped in Pune; Eight Accused Arrested
A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.
Pune City Police, while investigating the ‘missing case’ of a 14-year-old girl, got the information that she had been gangraped after she was abducted from Pune Railway Station on 31 August, Indian Express reported.
A senior inspector was quoted as saying, “The girl is being treated at a hospital. She has suffered serious mental trauma and is being provided all possible assistance.”
The inspector said that the girl came to the station to travel to another place to meet a friend. However, the girl was tricked by the suspects into going with them by “telling her that there was no train that night.”
The inspector added, “She was subsequently taken to multiple places and raped by different people,” Indian Express reported.
Wanwadi police station senior inspector Deepak Lagad said, "During the investigation of the missing person complaint, we traced the girl on Sunday. The girl told the police that she was abducted and raped," news agency PTI reported.
So far, eight people have been arrested. While two of whom are railway employees, the others are rickshaw drivers.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and further investigation is on, the police was quoted as saying by NDTV.
(With inputs from The Indian Express, NDTV and PTI)
