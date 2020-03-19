COVID-19: Absorb Sunlight for 10-15 Minutes, Says MoS Health
Amidst spiralling cases of COVID-19 in the country, on Thursday, 19 March, advocated "absorbing sunlight" as a possible precaution against coronavirus that has claimed over 8,000 lives globally.
Speaking to reporters outside parliament, Choubey said 10-15 minutes in the sun would build immunity as sunlight provides Vitamin D.
“From 11 am to 2 pm the sun is shining brightly. We should spend at least 10-15 minutes to absorb sunlight so that we get vitamin D which improves the immunity of our body and also kills such viruses. All should be aware of (this fact),”Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare
The cases include 25 foreign nationals -- 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.
The figure also includes three deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra so far.
According to the World Health Organisation, the novel coronavirus has killed over 8,000 people globally and infected more than two lakh.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
