3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K’s Kulgam; 3 Jawans Injured
Top police sources said the three militants were from Jaish-e-Mohammed and reportedly included a top commander.
Three militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday, 17 July.
Police said the operation was launched in the early hours of Friday based on a credible input in village Chimmer by the Kulgam Police along with the army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) units.
Three army jawans were also injured during the exchange of fire. They have been moved to an army hospital.
Top police sources said the three killed militants were from the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and reportedly included a top commander known to be an IED expert taking direct instructions from his Pakistani handlers.
Sources said he was responsible for a large number of attacks, including many IED attempts, against the security forces in the recent past. He had given the slip to the security forces during many encounters earlier, and in one such incident, had left behind an M4 American rifle.
